Inaugural Back the Blue 5k
To kick off National Police Week the Fraternal Order of Police Associates #34 of Ottawa County is proud to bring their Inaugural Back the Blue 5k Walk/Run on Saturday, May 13. This event will raise money for the Ottawa County Law Enforcement Memorial Fund. The goal is to unite citizens and thank the officers that risk their life for us every day.
The entry fee is $25 day of the event. T-shirts will be given to all who pre-register and while supplies last on race day.
The run/walk begins at 8 a.m. with registration beginning at 7 a.m. at the Adams Street gazebo. Awards will be presented at the finish line immediately following the race. Register by mail with check payable to FOPA Lodge #34 and mail to FOPA Lodge #34, 317 Walnut Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452. Registration forms can also be dropped off at Perfect Color Hair and Tan, 90 N. Madison Street, Port Clinton. Contact Roseann at 419-308-4690 for further information.
The FOPA Ohio is a civilian affiliate of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, Inc. (FOP of Ohio). Members are friends and families of law enforcement Officers, responsible and respected business persons, professional men and women, and citizens from all walks of life-people willing to devote a portion of their time and efforts toward assisting the various law enforcement agencies of our communities, states and nation.
