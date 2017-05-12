13th annual Marblehead Bank 5k Daisy Run/Walk

The Marblehead Bank is hosting their annual 5K Daisy Run/Walk for the 13th consecutive year. The event will take place on Saturday, May 13. Registration and packet pickup begins at 8 a.m. at the Marblehead V.F.W. Post 7572, 421 West Main St., Marblehead. The race begins promptly at 9 a.m. on Alexander Pike, the natural habitat of the Lakeside Daisy.

Participants can sign up the day of the race for a fee of $20.



All proceeds from this year’s races will be donated to the Marblehead Peninsula Branch Library of the Ida Rupp Public Library System.



Entry forms can be picked up at any of The Marblehead Bank locations or on their website at marbleheadbank.com. For more details call Lori Fletcher at 419-732-6263 or Patty Pepa at 419-798-4471.