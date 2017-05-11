Project Donnie benefit dinner

On Saturday, May 13, there will be a benefit dinner for Project Donnie. Project Donnie is a community effort to help rebuild Donnie Harris Sr.’s home which was lost to a house fire on March 4, 2017.

The benefit dinner will start at 4 p.m. and go until sold out at the Erie Twp. Hall, Lacarne. There will be chicken and hot dog dinners, 50/50 drawings, silent auctions and a bake sale. Dinners are available for dine in or drive through.

For more information on Project Donnie find them on Facebook.