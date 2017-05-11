Telltales: Letter carrier food drive

Once again our local letter carriers are asking the community for their help so that they may help others. This Saturday, May 13, is their annual food drive and all of the food collected stays right here in our community. With the need being so great and children soon out of school, they want to make sure all has a good meal. So, you are asked to place non-perishable food items at your mailbox and your letter carrier or a food drive volunteer will pick them up and take it to local food banks. Marcy Winkel of the Columbus area is this week’s winner in our “Find Wylie” contest. She wins our weekly two free tickets to Cedar Point. Marcy was selected from 152 entries having found Wylie hiding in the ad for Brown Dog Gelato Company on page 1C in last week’s Beacon. Each week we hide Wylie Walleye in an ad and our readers, when one of them finds him, can either bring in a contest entry cut out of the paper or log onto our website, thebeacon.net, and let us know where he is, thus entering, and possibly winning the contest.

Port Clinton went viral last weekend, at least the folks at Fisherman’s Wharf did! They were handed a lemon with the rain, high winds and flooding on North Madison Street last Thursday and Friday. So one of their employees donned a frog mask and they filmed this mysterious “Frog Man” running out onto the street, then running away and hiding. They put it out online, and started getting hits, nearly a half million of them! Then, I saw it on Channels 11, 13 and 36 in Toledo! Now, Tim and Cindy McCann are planning to do a 5-part documentary into the “Ginger Frogman” phenomenon that has turned into an Urban Legend! Perhaps we can begin to report on the nefarious activities of this strange creature.



In case you haven’t noticed, the Oak Harbor High School Softball Team is having quite a season. As of this writing, they are 21-1 and 11-0 in the Sandusky Bay Conference. I just wanted them to know that their achievements are not going unnoticed. Way to go ladies!

The 11th annual Stars, Stripes and Sousa concert is this Saturday at 7 p.m. in the PCHS Performing Arts Center. Admission is free, although a freewill donation will be taken at the end of the concert. High School band director, Rod Miller dresses the part of “The March King”, John Phillip Sousa to direct a band combining his students as well as a number of local community musicians in a performance of patriotic music to stir the soul. He also usually includes a tribute to service veterans, and this year there will be a special focus on World War II. All local WWII vets should attend if they can. The tribute is always very well done. A barbecue chicken dinner will be held prior to the concert from 3-6 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria for $10. Tickets are pre-sale only, and can be garnered by contacting any band, choir or orchestra member or call Rod Miller at the school at 419-734-2147, extension 401.



I went to Put-in-Bay on Monday along with two of our Account Executives, Vicky Kletecka and Kristina Willoughby. We attended their Chamber of Commerce meeting. They have a lot of big plans on the Island this year, as usual. A new one comes up next weekend, and Island-wide Garage Sale on Saturday, May 20. Also, Chamber President Kim Stoiber asked the media to remind folks that Perry’s Monument and historical center commemorating the Battle of Lake Erie, are open. The only thing that isn’t is the elevator to the observation deck. Put-in-Bay has also launched its own mobile app, “Visit Put-in-Bay.com”.



CONGRATULATIONS to Jeffrey William Griffin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude from Tiffin University on April 29. Jeffrey earned the degree of Bachelor of Criminal Justice, majoring in Homeland Security and Terrorism. He is the son of Jeff and Renee' Griffin of Port Clinton.



The Port Clinton Kiwanis Club will be holding its annual Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, May 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Clinton. Tickets are $8 and they will be serving from Noon to 7 p.m. Carryouts will be available. So, mark your calendar for some homemade spaghetti with all the fixings directly from the recipe of the Mark Giaco family.



Also, former PCHS Track & Field star Cody Smith is now a sophomore at Baldwin Wallace and is a leader on the BW track team, according to a release from the School.



We are continuing our Coffee with the Editor session every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at Rosie’s in downtown Port Clinton. We have been having great community conversation, and the primary purpose is to discuss possible news items that YOU think should be covered in The Beacon. See you there.



