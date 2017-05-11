Community coming together for children

With the challenge and focus in mind, those in attendance broke up into small groups and talked about what they can do to help, what their vision for that group was, key issues and what they could do about them.

The focus of the forum was on two things: • Assuring every child in Ottawa County is ready for kindergarten • Assuring high school students seize opportunities to make sound decisions

Civic leaders in the community gathered on Friday, April 28, to an event called Circle of Influence. The event, sponsored by the United Way, brought people together to discuss a challenge: How can we collaborate as a community to improve student readiness and success and increase the health and financial stability of our families?

Editor’s note: At this event I was asked to participate in the forum and I had already intended on reporting on this event. This story will be written in first person; I found this the best way to get the story across.

My group consisted of Pat Adkins, Port Clinton High School principal; Jenna Wagner, Port Clinton Middle School counselor; Mary Beth Wade-Jones, Bayshore Counseling and BGSU professor; Stephanie Weeks, Juvenile Court Probation Officer; Larry Fletcher of Lake Erie Shores and Islands; and myself, editor of The Beacon and vice president of Main Street Port Clinton.

What can we do, what do you see

“The Business Advisory Council meets every month,” said Adkins. “We match students up with a career path. There is a big need for skilled trades right now. As the BAC, we went to the businesses to get their needs. We have an apprenticeship program, but it is in its infancy. We match up people in that profession as seniors and then the juniors do a job shadow program.”

“We need kids who can show up on time, that can pass a drug test and that have motivation. We need to ask: What does a successful high school look like? What does the senior year look like?” asked Adkins.

“I would like to know how I can foster these ideas and implement them,” said Wagner. “This age (high school) is impressionable. It is critical at that age to make good choices.”

“We need to get kids to make healthier choices. Kids that are flooded in high school get burnt out at 19 years old,” said Wade-Jones. “I deal with heroin addicts every day and its people you wouldn’t think. Part of me wants to go to school and tell kids what it really means when you get a felony.

“I see kids after an error in judgment,” said Weeks. “We try to help them learn from their mistake and move on. Some children don’t understand the severity of their actions. For example, sexting can lead a person to be on the sex offender list. We have a program called Loving Solutions for parents with children ages 5-6 who are strong-willed children who have trouble being controlled. Getting more parents involved; that could avoid interaction with the justice system. There is also the Ticket to Success program for 14-21 year olds Tuesday and Thursday from 3-5:30 p.m. that teaches independent living skills.”

“Businesses are having trouble finding employees,” said Fletcher. “Cedar Point is employing a lot of foreigners because of the timing of their season and they also can’t find a lot of locals. There is a stigma in the tourism industry that they are lower paying jobs. The skills they can learn can be applied to other jobs. We want to do what we can to provide youth opportunities in our area.”

I had talked about trying to retain the children that go through our school systems and keep them in our community. We have great school systems and not many of the students who graduate want to stay here. I suggested increasing the quality of life in our community to keep people here and to draw them in.

Key issues

Our group found that there were five key issues from our discussion:

• Address and decrease the brain drain

• Fill local jobs

• Have a drug free community

• Find out what roles the high schools play

• Set the bar higher; shift the culture to what is acceptable in our community

What do you we about it?

In a brainstorming session members of our group came up with some solutions to help assure high school students seize opportunities and make sound decisions.

• It takes a village/city/community to raise a child

• Start early (kindergarten)

• Modeling better behavior as adults; i.e. Facebook conversations

• Reevaluate what high school looks like

• Identify opportunities in the community/surrounding areas

• There is so much pressure and emphasis on assessment and testing

• School calendar doesn’t work for a tourism town

• Change emphasis on testing to career education

• Educate children on decision making and drugs. Children are doing taboo things earlier

• More sober activities in the community

After small group work, ideas were shared as a whole to the room and discussion was had.

What’s next?

“Right now all of the notes are being reviewed by Ottawa County Community Solutions Team volunteers,” said United Way director Christ Galvin. “We are testing out themes that occurred in the conversations. There is certainly a desire and willingness in our community to work together for kids.”

Galvin stated that when the plan is firm, it will be reported back to those that attended the meeting and opportunities will be built upon to execute the ideas.