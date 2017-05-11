The future of public safety

“We partnered with a company called Intrensic which provides software for the GoPro camera. We surveyed a lot of companies,” said Sheriff Levorchick. “Ottawa County is the first law enforcement agency in Ohio to implement GoPro body worn cameras.”

Since March of this year, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department has been equipped with body cameras.

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick and Intrensic CEO Kevin Mullens talking about the new equipment obtained by the Sheriff’s Office.

“Close to 10,000 videos have been uploaded starting in March. Storage is Cloud based; no server had to be purchased. We have unlimited storage,” said Levorchick.

The cameras have capabilities to view 170 degrees left to right and 160 degrees up and down. Each camera has three microphones and has image stability.

“Every deputy wears a camera and anytime there is contact with the public the camera is turned on,” said Sheriff Levorchick.

Intrensic donated a GoPro Karma drone to the department that is also powered by Intrensic Software.

“This is becoming a required piece of equipment for public safety,” said Intrensic CEO Kevin Mullens of the drone.

“It’s about transparency and community policing. This will make the residents of Ottawa County safer,” said Mullens.

“We have more lakefront and marinas than anyone in Ohio,” said Sheriff Levorchick. “We can search the shoreline quicker and easier with the drone. Thank you so much.”

The drone has auto lowlight for nighttime vision. It is rated to fly in 22 mph winds and is waterproof up to 33 feet deep. The unit operates off of GPS and has return to me and return to home functions.

“Data is uploaded to the cloud from the cruiser on a computer. There is a two minute turnaround time on data access to a smart phone. We are blessed in Ottawa County to have this technology. It will safeguard the whole community.”