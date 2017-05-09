This season’s algal bloom prediction still uncertain

True color image from May 8 taken by the MODIS on NASA’s Terra satellite. A plume of sediment from the Maumee River extends down the Ohio coast to Sandusky Bay. Small plumes are also evident around the smaller rivers. Shallow areas also show sediment stirred up from strong winds.

The severity of the western Lake Erie cyanobacterial harmful algal bloom (HAB) is dependent on input of bioavailable phosphorus, particularly from the Maumee River during the loading season which is Mar. 1-Jul. 31. This product provides an estimate based on a combination of measurements to date and model predictions into July. The final seasonal forecast will be made in early July with more data and a comprehensive set of models.