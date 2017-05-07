Lakeside Daisy: Ohio’s rarest native plant species

The Lakeside Daisy preserve on Alexander Pike in Marblehead is home to the rarest of Ohio’s native plant species. The Lakeside daisy is the only member of its genus Hymenoxys found east of the Mississippi River. Other species grow on the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains south to Mexico and the mountains of South America. Much of the Marblehead Peninsula at one time consisted of rocky, nearly barren openings with grasses and few trees.

In 1988 the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves acquired 19 acres of abandoned limestone quarry using Ohio state income tax check-off funding from a local quarry to protect the Lakeside daisy. The division continues to monitor Lakeside daisy populations to document their status.

Six Ohio plants are included on the federal list of endangered and threatened species list. Running buffalo clover is federal endangered. Northern monkshood, small whorled pogonia, prairie fringed orchid, Appalachian spiraea and the Lakeside daisy are federally threatened.

The Lakeside daisy blossoms early to mid-May and each basal rosette of leaves usually produces a single 6 inch high leafless stalk topped with a solitary flower.