50th anniversary of Peace Church Fellowship Hall

These stalwart members of Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, gathered once again last Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ground breaking for the new Peace Church Fellowship Hall in an open farm field on South Jefferson Street across from the future site of the new high school. Those pictured above were present at the historical event and are still faithful supporters of the congregation, which had overflowed its original home at 4th and Monroe Streets, now Church of the Nazarene.

For ten years the people of Peace held Services in that Fellowship Hall as they saved money to build their handsome stone sanctuary in 1977. Sunday’s event was a celebration of the courage and faith of these ancestors. Old friends returning for the Memorial Service included Lois Luoma, whose husband Pastor Bill Luoma guided the congregation through those challenging times.