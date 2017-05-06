Marblehead Village Square

On Saturday, May 13, the Marblehead Bank will be hosting their annual 5K Daisy Run/Walk. This run/walk coincides with the official opening of the Lakeside Daisy (Colleen "Casey" Taylor & Ruth E. Fiscus) State Nature Preserve, held yearly on the second Saturday of May by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.



On the second Saturday of each month May-October, the village will have the farmers market, hosted by the Marblehead Merchant Group. Everyone is welcome to visit at the new location for 2017, in the Village parking lot, just west of the Lafarge North America conveyor belt. In July, due to a scheduling conflict, the event location will be the former Mutach’s Market lot next to Village Hall.



This year, Lakeside Chautauqua will host the Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. The parade will begin at Central Avenue and Fifth Street, travel north on Central Avenue, west on Second Street and proceed to Pavilion Circle, located in Central Park, where the Memorial Day Ceremony will take place. The rain location for the ceremony is Orchestra Hall. There is no charge for admission to enter Lakeside Chautauqua or for parking for the Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony. Guests may enter the gates between 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.



At the April 26 Village of Marblehead Council Meeting three new Auxiliary Police Officers were sworn in and I would like to welcome Matt Essex, Jason Clark and Austin Lucas to the village team.



If you have questions about what’s happening in the village, please contact anyone from council and get involved.