Bayshore Counseling and Light House Sober Living are teaming up to host a community resource fair on May 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will feature over 15 community agencies such as OCTA, the Goodwill, Veteran Services, Firelands and Bayshore Counseling Services, as well as representatives from recovery housing in Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie Counties. Buckeye health, CareSource, and Paramount Advantage are also going to be sponsoring tables.

The Ohio Department of Corrections Reentry coordinators will be present as the event is the kickoff to organizing area resources to come together to form either a Citizen Circle or unite with other counties to develop a reentry coalition. Membership in a Circle or Coalition does not cost the individual agencies any funding and offers agency staff training to work more effectively with those reentering the community. As more low level felons with drug possession charges are diverted to treatment, coalitions can be a vital asset to helping people successfully reenter the community and maintain sobriety. The public is invited to attend the event.

For more information contact Ken Bower at the Light House Sober Living at 419-967-9550.