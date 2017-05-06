Biking benefit for Peggie Avers

There will be a bike ride and poker run starting at Elmore Cycle and Fitness, 453 Maple St., with registration from 7-10 a.m. There is a free will donation for all rides, walks and runs. The Poker Run will be $5 per person to participate.

The Flatlanders Club will be hosting a benefit on Saturday, May 13, for Peggie Avers. Peggie was injured in an accident and funds raised will go towards helping Steve and Peggie Avers with medical costs.

There will be a pre-ride bike safety inspection and tuning by the Flatlanders Bike Club. If needed, parts can be purchased at the Elmore Cycle with a portion of the sales being donated.

There will also be a Toft’s ice cream social and Tank’s hot dogs from 11 a.m. until gone. This will be a free will donation.

There will be a 50/50 raffle with the winning ticket being drawn at 1:30 p.m. and a silent auction with winning bidders announced at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, find the event on Facebook or visit Peggie’s Go Fund Me at gofundme.com/peggy-avers-long-ride-home-fund.