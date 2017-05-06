Where in the World is The Beacon?

Have you traveled somewhere with your Beacon? Send a photo to Jasmine at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. !

This is a first! The Beacon travels underwater with Jerry and Sandee in Roatan, Honduras. “Living’ and divin’ in ¾ time”

Luz Ameigh and daughter, Asia Ameigh, visited the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, with their Beacon!

Enjoying The Beacon at Mount Snow, Vermont are: John and Diane Morgan of Marblehead; and Dave and Katie Kellner, Mike and Julie Rosiar, and Joyce and Mark Waltz of Catawba! The group traveled with the Sandusky Ski Club.

Owen Auxter, Anthony Aukerman and Elliot Auxter pose with Milwaukee Brewer Assistant Coach Joe Crawford on Miller Field in Milwaukee. Joe, who lives in Willard in the off season, is holding The Beacon.

Former State Representative Rex Damschroder is shown here with this Beacon at the Beacon Restaurant in New Smyrna Beach, Florida!

Sherry Kaplan Roberts traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with The Beacon!

Woody Huffman and Cindy Brundage enjoyed a Detroit Tigers spring training game in Lakeland, FL, with The Beacon!

Janet Steinmetz of Marblehead and Wayne Duncan of Stonecrest Community in Summerfield, FL, are standing in front of the popular eatery Darrell’s where they visited with their Beacon!

Dave and Rose Lucius and Jerry McDonald and Pat Stahl from Harbors Edge in Marblehead took The Beacon with them to Hilton Head for spring break!

The Beacon traveled to the 2017 Division III Indoor Track and Field Championship at North Central College in Naperville, IL! Pictured are Laurie Kelly-Smith and Marianne Kelly of Port Clinton who watched their son/grandson, Cody Smith, compete for Baldwin Wallace University!

Leon and Sharon Cochenet from Port Clinton are with friends Mike and Debbie Evans from Colorado. Together, they traveled to Tavares, FL, with their Beacon!

Bill and Shirley Rodwancy traveled to Hilton Head with The Beacon!

Bill and Shirley Rodwancy traveled with their Beacon to the Staples Center for a Lakers vs. Cavs game!

Maria finally got her wish to see the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C.! And she brought The Beacon with her! Congrats on checking that off your bucket list, Maria!

Reading the Beacon in Islamorada, FL, are L to R: Dan and Sue Plumb, Steve Schroeder, Rick Choquette, Dave Dubbert, Tim Allen, Mark Skinner, Fred Cantu, Tabitha Leutz, Jeni Allen, Lisa Dubbert, Lori Choquette, Janet Schroeder, and Marsha Skinner holding The Beacon.

Beth Lisuch and Nancy Siefke went on a cruise that stopped at St. Maarten with The Beacon!

Bill Rodwancy and David Karshuk went to the USBC National Tournament at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas with their Beacon!