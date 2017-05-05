New trees planted in Lakeview Park for Arbor Day

There was an Arbor Day celebration at Lakeview Park on Friday, Apr. 28, at 5 p.m. Cub Scout Pack 361 lead those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance to start the ceremony. Rosemary Schramm sang the National Anthem and America the Beautiful. Prayers were given by Deacon Maury Hall of Immaculate Conception Church and Pastor Bruce Bachelor-Glader of Trinity Methodist Church.

Members of Cub Scout Pack 361 presented the flag at the Arbor Day ceremony.

City Tree Commission Chairman Larry Holman stated that due to the rain, the trees were already planted prior to the ceremony. Three bald Cyprus trees, which will get to 60’ in height, were planted on the southeast side of Lakeview Park.

A proclamation was given by City of Port Clinton Safety Service Director Trevor Johnson at the ceremony:

WHEREAS, In 1872 J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees, and

WHEREAS, this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska, and

WHEREAS, Arbor Day is observed throughout the nation and the world, and

WHEREAS, trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife, and

WHEREAS, trees are a renewable resource giving us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires and countless other wood products, and

WHEREAS, trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, and beautify our community, and

WHEREAS, trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.

I urge all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day and to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands, and I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the wellbeing of this and future generations.

Three poems were read: Nikki Adams of the Port Clinton Chamber read The Beauty of a Tree, Roseann Hickman of The Compassionate Friends of Ottawa County read Advise from a Tree and Port Clinton City Councilman Lisa Sarty read Trees.

In closing City Tree Commission Chairman Holman gave a brief history of Lakeview Park and why trees are important to that area.