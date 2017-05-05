Lighthouse Ramblings

Our Port Clinton Lighthouse will not be officially open for tours until noon on Friday, May 26. However, for our Keepers of the Port Clinton Lighthouse, potential Keepers, and our local community we will be open the previous weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, from 12-4 p.m. for an “unofficial” visit. Please feel free to stop around, tour the Lighthouse, and see what the plans are for improvement to the Lighthouse Park area. These improvements include the addition of walking paths with interpretive signage, landscape features, seating areas, and enhancements to Derby Pond that culminate with the building of a replica lighthouse keeper's boathouse and fishing pier. If you are not currently one of the 318 Keepers of the Port Clinton Lighthouse this will be an opportunity to join us in support of these efforts to improve our community. We will have scale models of proposed improvements along with other information.

The highlight of this “unofficial” opening will be on Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m., and will include Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy President, Richard Norgard, handing over the Conservancy’s yearly fee ($1) to Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler. This will take place on the Lighthouse steps. The Conservancy agreement with the City of Port Clinton is that we lease the property on which the Lighthouse sits and must submit a yearly fee to maintain currency of the lease. Mayor Wheeler, and the Port Clinton City Council, have been very supportive and encouraging of our efforts to improve the area surrounding the Lighthouse. The Conservancy agreement with the City of Port Clinton stipulates that, essentially, other than mowing and maintaining modest electric and infrastructure services, the Lighthouse will operate without requiring City funds in perpetuity.



Current improvements to the lighthouse area include, thanks to the generosity of a number of Charter Members of the Keepers of the Port Clinton Lighthouse, the installation of a flagpole (In memory of Donna and John Kelley), and soon to be addition of five benches in the immediate vicinity of the Lighthouse. Benches will be of the same design and quality as those purchased by Main Street Port Clinton that are currently placed downtown with the exception of the Hunter Green color which matches the Lighthouse trim. These benches will have the following plaques: “In appreciation of Frank D. Markunas”, “In memory of Karl A. Mizener”, “In memory of John F. Fritz from Bolte Insurance”, and two benches “From the Bolte Family”. If we are successful with our fund raising, these additions will be the first of many to enhance this area.



At the current time we plan to be open for tours each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 12-4 p.m., from May 26 through September 3. We have recently conducted Docent training for a core group of volunteers who will provide visitors with an overview of the Lighthouse history along with a personal tour of the Lighthouse. There will be additional days that the Lighthouse will be open as well: Memorial Day, May 29; Independence Day, July 4; Labor Day, September 4; and during the Marblehead Lighthouse Festival, October 14. Tours will cost $3 (Keepers can tour the Lighthouse at no cost). If you would like to become a Docent please go to our website portclintonlighthouse.org and send us a message.



We are also excited to announce our Inaugural Port Clinton Lighthouse Festival on August 5 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Put that on your schedule and expect to hear more about that in the future. It will be quite a day. If you are a potential vendor and interested in displaying at the Festival, please go to our website’s “Festival” pull down menu for information.



Anyone interested in a group tour or would like to have the lighthouse open for an event please send an email to PCLC, PO Box 389, Port Clinton OH 43452.