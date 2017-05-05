Master Gardener’s sponsor plant sale

The Sandusky/Ottawa Master Gardeners are sponsoring a plant sale at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Numerous annuals, perennials and vegetable plants will be on sale as well as gardening related items such as garden gloves and decorative pots. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening related questions.

Master Gardener volunteers provide such educational services to their communities as: answering gardening questions from the public; conducting plant clinics; gardening activities with children, senior citizens or disabled persons; beautifying the community; developing community or demonstration gardens; and other horticultural activities.

This annual event is a fundraiser for the Master Gardeners to help them continue to provide these services to Ottawa and Sandusky County communities. For more information contact Helen Duquette at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit mastergardener.osu.edu.