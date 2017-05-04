To kick off National Police Week the Fraternal Order of Police Associates #34 of Ottawa County is proud to bring their Inaugural Back the Blue 5k Walk/Run on Saturday, May 13. This event will raise money for the Ottawa County Law Enforcement Memorial Fund. The goal is to unite citizens and thank the officers that risk their life for us every day.

The entry fee is $20 if registered by May 8 and is $25 day of the event. T-shirts will be given to all who pre-register and while supplies last on race day.