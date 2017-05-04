Catawba Island Garden Club prepares for annual plant sale

Co-chairs of the Catawba Island Garden Club Sandy Pienta and Kathy Ohm have been working diligently to make sure there is a great selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and native plants.

May means it's time again for the annual Catawba Island Plant Sale. A long running tradition, the garden club offers beautiful plants, many from their own gardens, at reasonable prices. Through generous support from local sponsors and garden club members, proceeds from the sale are used to purchase park benches throughout the area. There are benches at Heigel Park, Pebble Beach, Catawba Island Cemetery, Cedar Meadows Preserve and the Miller Ferry. There are plans for benches at Lakeview Park. The garden club also plans to support the Port Clinton Lighthouse project as well as the Catawba Island Historical Society. The club also maintains John Braun Park.