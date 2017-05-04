Catawba Island Garden Club prepares for annual plant sale
Co-chairs of the Catawba Island Garden Club Sandy Pienta and Kathy Ohm have been working diligently to make sure there is a great selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and native plants.
May means it's time again for the annual Catawba Island Plant Sale. A long running tradition, the garden club offers beautiful plants, many from their own gardens, at reasonable prices. Through generous support from local sponsors and garden club members, proceeds from the sale are used to purchase park benches throughout the area. There are benches at Heigel Park, Pebble Beach, Catawba Island Cemetery, Cedar Meadows Preserve and the Miller Ferry. There are plans for benches at Lakeview Park. The garden club also plans to support the Port Clinton Lighthouse project as well as the Catawba Island Historical Society. The club also maintains John Braun Park.
This year’s co-chairpersons of the plant sale, Kathy Ohm and Sandy Pienta, have been working diligently to make sure there is a great mix of perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetables for sale along with exciting raffle items.
Club President Suzanne Richard said "We hope to see our many loyal customers return again this year as well as new friends and supporters of our Garden Club project".
The Catawba Island Garden Club Plant Sale will be Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at John Braun Park located at 2280 N.E. Catawba Rd, Port Clinton.
