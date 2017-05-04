Biggest Week is back!

Northwest Ohio is the best place in North America to witness the spring migration of songbirds. The southern edge of Lake Erie acts as a barrier that birds are reluctant to cross during migration. The marshlands become saturated with birds while they rest and refuel before crossing Lake Erie.

The most popular songbird during the Biggest Week in American Birding, which is the 10 day festival that celebrates the northwest Ohio migration phenomenon, is the warbler. Warblers are some of the smallest birds found on the North American continent. They are known for their long migrations traveling from South America and the West Indies to the northern regions of Canada and back. Many warblers are jittery and hardly stop moving; they scurry and hop from branch to branch.

Ottawa County holds many areas that are popular for birding. The Biggest Week in American Birding has many festival locations, many activities and many things to offer those just getting into birding and those seasoned veterans.

Festival locations:

Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center

1750 State Park Rd. #2, Oregon

Black Swamp Bird Observatory

13551 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area Bird Center

13229 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Pearson Metropark

761 Lallendorf Rd., Oregon

East Harbor State Park

1169 N. Buck Rd., Marblehead

Sheldon Marsh State Nature Preserve

2715 Cleveland Rd., Huron

Programs offered:

Neotropical Waves of Spring Migration

Mark Shieldcastle, research director at the Black Swamp Bird Observatory, will be the instructor for this program. This program will take place Friday, May 5, from 1-2 p.m. at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. The fee to attend is $10 and participants must register.

Birding Hotspots of The Biggest Week

On Saturday, May 6, Biggest Week field trip coordinator Rob Ripma will share birding hotspots. This program will run from 1-2 p.m. at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge and the fee to attend is $10. Registration is required.

Top 10 Tips for Engaging Young Birders

Laura Guerard is the instructor for the program on engaging young birders and she is the statewide coordinator for the Ohio Young Birders Club. This program will take place Wednesday, May 10, from 1-2 p.m. at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. The fee to attend is $10 and registration is required.

The Importance of Young Birders and How to Nurture Them

On Saturday, May 13, Eddie Kasper will be the instructor for this program. The program will run from 1-2 p.m. at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge and the fee to attend is $10. Registration is required.

Electromagnetic Eyes on the Sky: Radar Ornithology

Andy Jones, PhD, will be speaking on the impressive feats of migration. The program will take place Sunday, May 14, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. The fee to attend is $10 and registration is required.

To register for these seminars contact Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge at 419-898-0014.

For more information about the Biggest Week in American Birding visit biggestweekinamericanbirding.com.