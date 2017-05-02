MSPC awards $15k to local building and business owners

Vision: Accessible by water or land, downtown Port Clinton, a popular destination on Lake Erie, is a thriving, year round community, welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy the vibrant businesses, unique shops, excellent restaurants, and quality entertainment located within our revitalized downtown.

Mission: MSPC exists to revitalize, reinvent, and utilize, the historic downtown, and to promote the community of Port Clinton to residents, businesses, and visitors.

Main Street Port Clinton held their biannual Downtown Business and Building Owners Roundtable on Thursday, Apr. 27, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in downtown Port Clinton. Casey Madison and Roseann Hickman emceed the event.

Four point approach

Hickman then followed by talking about the Four Point or Main Street approach.

“The foundation of the Four Point or Main Street approach to downtown revitalization is preservation. Using those elements of quality that have survived as assets upon which we can build a lasting, positive physical and emotional image for everyone who uses downtown. Historic preservation is used as an economic development tool. It capitalizes on overlooked and underutilized assets, encourages imagination and sharpens entrepreneurial skills and strong participation by the private sector,” said Hickman.

The four points are Main Street’s four committees:

Organization

The Organization Committee is working to strengthen the board and committees of Main Street. The committee is the human resource and board development part of the organization and serves as the executive board.

Design

The Design Committee’s purpose is to create an attractive, coordinated and quality image of the community by capitalizing on its unique assets and heritage. Its responsibilities don’t lie solely with the improvement of traditional commercial buildings; they are involved in all aspects of design that have an impact on the overall image of the downtown.

Economic Restructuring

The Economic Restructuring Committee is charged with strengthening the existing economic assets while expanding and diversifying its economic base. They are working to help develop a market strategy for the community that will result in an improved retail mix, a stronger tax base, increased investor confidence and a strong, stable role for the downtown as a major component of the community’s economic health.

Promotion

The Promotion Committee is in charge of selling a positive community image that encourages consumers and investors to live, work and visit the downtown. The committee is in charge of Main Street Port Clinton’s festivals and special events.

Downtown Improvement Grant Program

Economic Restructuring chairman Gary Macko announced the winners of the Downtown Improvement Grants. The grants are funded by money made at Main Street Port Clinton’s Walleye Festival. Money made at the festival goes back into the community. This year MSPC gave out $15,000 to building and business owners.

Grant winners included:

• Ala Carte Café $2500 for an awning

• Clinton House $4000 for a wine garden and mural

• Mike Landers $2000 for paving a parking lot

• Shorty’s Custom Remodeling $2500 for windows and siding

• Eagles $2300 for painting the exterior of their building

• Mike Barrone $1700 for commercial doors

Community Reinvestment Area

Ward 4 City of Port Clinton Councilman Gabe Below spoke about the Port Clinton downtown Community Reinvestment Area (CRA). The CRA is to encourage renovation, repairs and new construction in the downtown area.

“The CRA was approved by council and was approved by the state in February,” said Below. “We hope to have it up and running where people can get applications by June 1.”

“While the CRA program is primarily a housing-oriented incentive, it does have considerable value as an economic development tool to encourage commercial and industrial investments,” said Below. “There can be up to 100% tax exemption on the increase in the assessed valuation resulting from real property improvements to commercial and industrial properties for up to 10 years (remodeling) or up to 15 years (new construction) and negotiated on a case by case basis.”

What it means

• If a remodel qualifies, the exempted percentage of the dollar amount of the increase in market value of the structure shall be exempt from real property taxation

• If new construction qualifies, the exempted percentage of the structure shall not be considered to be an improvement on the land for the purpose of real property taxation

• Resident remodeling is also eligible

The housing officer, who is Zoning Inspector and Fire Chief Kent Johnson, reviews applications and serves as the program lead. Commercial and industrial facilities must apply and CRA agreement must be finalized before the project begins. The school board is required on agreements with more than a 50% tax exemption.

“I hope this becomes an exciting program,” said Below. “It is one more tool in the tool box that the city can offer.”

ODOT Grant update

Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler gave an update on the downtown Ohio Department of Transportation grant for the reconstruction of Madison Street.

“The paperwork is in for the Madison Street project and as of today we have accepted and approved Buckeye Excavating to complete the project,” said Mayor Wheeler. “We hope to start within 30 days.”

For more information on Main Street Port Clinton visit historicportclinton.com or call their office at 419-734-5503. For more information on City of Port Clinton projects visit portclinton.com or call City Hall at 419-734-5522.