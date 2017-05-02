Bodnars win the Golden Biscuit

Dale and Ava Bodnar

TNT (Til' Next Time) Mentoring Program held its second annual Shufflemania, Saturday, April 29, at Erie Social Club. Winners of the Bronze Biscuit; Tom and Cindy Osborne, The Silver Biscuit; Dean Brown and Jerica Brown and The Golden Biscuit went to Dale and Ava Bodnar.

The event raised more than $11,000 to support the mentoring program. Erie Social and Jim Miketo deserve a huge thanks for coordinating and hosting the event. The real winners of the evening are the over 250 students served by the mentoring program in Ottawa County. For more information on mentoring visit TNTMentoring.com.