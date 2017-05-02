Telltales: Congrats Mary Alice!

What a great time we had at the Kiwanis Charity Auction last Saturday night. There were over 100 people in attendance and it was a tremendous evening. Hopefully, a sufficient amount of money was made to bring in that speaker to help educate our young people in Ottawa County about the HUGE dangers of illegal drug use. At the end of the auction, we bid on a Ruger 380 hand gun. Mary Alice always wanted one and to take the concealed carry permit testing and training. Well, she won. Thankfully PC Police Chief Rob Hickman was there so I could ask him to find me a surplus of bulletproof vests! I will be sleeping with one eye open for the foreseeable future.

Speaking of Kiwanis, their annual Spaghetti Dinner will be held on Friday, May 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Clinton. Tickets are $8 and they will be serving from 12-7 p.m. Carry outs will be available. So, mark your calendar for some homemade spaghetti with all the fixings directly from the recipe of the Mark Giaco family.

Don Kiser of Marblehead is this week’s winner in our Find Wylie contest. He wins two free tickets to Cedar Point. Don was selected from 167 entries having found Wylie hiding in the ad for Lakeside Orchestra Hall Theatre on page 4A in last week’s Beacon. Each week we hide Wylie Walleye in an ad and our readers, when one of them finds him, can either bring in a contest entry cut out of the paper or log onto our website, thebeacon.net, and let us know where he is, thus entering, and possibly winning the contest.

Congratulations to Jeff Johnston for being named to the PCHS Academic Hall of Fame. Jeff is the son of the late Bob Johnston and Doris Johnston. They were our first neighbors when we lived in Hickory Ridge on Catawba back in the 1980s. I helped Bob get involved in the PCHS Athletic Boosters since Jeff was a pretty good athlete. He then went on to be a long-time member of the PC Board of Education. Doris was our secretary and reception for The Beacon for many years. We were fortunate enough to watch Jeff and his sister, Chris, grow up. We kind of knew Jeff would be successful at whatever he tried and that certainly came true.

Kiwanis will also be hosting the annual Community Health Screening at Magruder Hospital this Saturday morning, May 6, starting at 6:30 a.m. The price of this event is very reasonable and you will receive a very comprehensive blood screening which will tell you what’s wrong and what’s right! Call Magruder for an appointment, 419-734-3131, and ask for Rachel Fall. She is very nice.

Main Street Port Clinton is busy planning the 37th annual Walleye Festival over Memorial Day weekend! All businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate in the CMP grande parade on Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m. What a great way to get your business name in front of hundreds of people! And have fun at the same time.

We are continuing our Coffee with the Editor sessions every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at Rosie’s in downtown Port Clinton. We have been having great community conversation and the primary purpose is to discuss possible news items that you think we should cover in The Beacon. See you there.