On Saturday, May 6, the Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste District is sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection. The collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. In order to bring materials to the collection you must be a resident of Ottawa, Sandusky or Seneca County. This includes all residents of Fostoria and Bellevue.

Collection times are as follows:

• Last name A thru M, 9-10:30 a.m.

• Last name N thru Z, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

The following locations are accepting materials:

• Ottawa County at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds on West St. Rt. 163, Oak Harbor

• Sandusky County at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds, North parking lot at 712 North St., Fremont

• Seneca County at the Seneca County Fairgrounds, South lot, Co. Rd. 594, Tiffin

Residents are asked not to smoke and to stay in their vehicles while they are being unloaded at the collection. Proper handling and transporting of residential materials is necessary to maintain safe conditions and to allow staff to properly sort hazardous materials on site. Do not remove labels from containers so the contractor can easily identify the material. Do not combine chemicals together. It can cause a dangerous chemical reaction.

The following paint and related materials will be accepted during the collection in containers no larger than five gallons:

• Latex and oil based paint, sealers, primers, coatings and spray paint aerosol cans

• Household pesticides (bug and rodent killers), herbicides (weed killers)

• Insecticides (bug killers), fungicides (mold killers)

• Varnish, polyurethane and shellacs, wood stains, primers and strippers, paint thinner, turpentine, kerosene and lighter fluid

• Household cleaners (oven and drain cleaner and muriatic acid)

• Hand-held propane cylinders

• Household batteries, fluorescent bulbs and compact fluorescent bulbs, cooking oil

• Automotive fluids including antifreeze and motor oil

• Mercury-liquids, thermostats and thermometers

• Any paint or household hazardous waste container that is completely dry and empty can be disposed of in your regular trash if lid is removed.

• NO Construction Materials (Shingles) or Asbestos Materials

This is a household collection only. Materials from businesses or institutions will not be accepted. Please note that any paint can that is completely dry can be disposed of in your regular trash if the lid is removed.

As a part of this collection you may bring your old mercury fever thermometer to the collection site and exchange it for a new digital thermometer while the District’s supply lasts. Remember to place your mercury thermometer in a double Ziploc plastic bag when you bring the thermometer to the site. Mercury is a danger in the household if a thermometer breaks, because mercury vaporizes at room temperature (70 F). Breathing this vapor can damage the brain, liver and kidneys. If there is ever a mercury spill in the home contact your local fire department for information on how to handle the spill.

For general recycling information, District recycling collections and events log onto the OSS Solid Waste District's website at www.recycleoss.org. You can also join us on Facebook by searching: Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Green Recycling Scene and hitting the like button on our page. Follow us on Twitter by searching: OSS Solid Waste @Aim2BGreen. For more information call the District's main office at 419-334-7222 or toll-free at 1-888-850-7224.

The Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste Management District was created under HB 592, which required counties to form single or multi-county solid waste districts. The District has developed a solid waste plan which ensures disposal capacity. The District also sponsors waste reduction, recycling and reuse programs designed to meet recycling goals. The District’s Board of Directors includes the Boards of Commissioners in Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca Counties.