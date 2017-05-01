Brown, Portman announce $300 million for Great Lakes

U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday, May 1, that the government funding measure finalized late last night includes $300 million in funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) for this fiscal year. Brown and Portman raised concerns over the GLRI’s future after the Administration’s 2018 budget request eliminated the program, and the Senators vowed to keep fighting to protect the program.

“Investing in Lake Erie means investing in local jobs and ensuring clean drinking water for Ohio,” said Brown. “I'm proud to see Ohio Republicans and Democrats coming together to support our Great Lake and do what's right for Ohio.”

“Winning full funding for this bipartisan initiative is a victory for Lake Erie, the Great Lakes and Ohio. Lake Erie is critical to Ohio for tourism, for our fishing industry, and for the drinking water of three million Ohioans,” Portman said. “The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has been an effective public-private program protecting the Lake from threats like harmful algae and invasive species like Asian carp. When the Obama Administration tried to cut funding for this program, I fought that proposal at every turn until we fully funded it each year and then we extended the program for five years. I will continue to work with my bipartisan colleagues to protect this program in the future.”