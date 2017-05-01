Indictments returned by Prosecutor’s office

Earl H. Weidner, II, who is currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, has been charged with multiple counts of Rape, Gross Sexual Imposition, Importuning, and one count of Abduction following an investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Township Police Department in Wood County. Weidner has been incarcerated since he was indicted by a Grand Jury last August on similar charges. Following his arrest, additional victims came forward and reported more crimes which took place in both Ottawa and Wood counties. The Rape charges against Weidner carry a penalty of life imprisonment.

After a recent session of the Ottawa County Grand Jury, indictments have now been returned against the following individuals, according to Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten:

Jessica Hurst, whose last known address is Lake Street, Gypsum, was charged with one count of Failure to Appear, a felony in the fourth degree, after she failed to attend a hearing on a previous indictment earlier this month.

Tamon Hadley, Riverdale, GA, has been charged with one felony count of Carrying Concealed Weapons, along with a misdemeanor Marked Lanes violation, after officers of the Clay Township Police Department reportedly found him in possession of a loaded gun after he was involved in a traffic accident on April 21.

Robert Lenox, who is also being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, was indicted on one count of Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the fourth degree, after he allegedly engaged in sexual contact with another person while the victim was sleeping earlier this month.

James Dress, 9792 East Harbor Rd., Marblehead, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence after an incident in Port Clinton last November involving a family or household member. The charge is a felony of the third degree, alleging that Dress has two or more prior domestic violence convictions.

Justin Blauvelt, who is currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, has been charged with numerous felonies after a March 18 incident at his residence. According to reports of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Blauvelt shot a gun numerous times inside a residence and also threatened a family or household member.

Nancy Snyder, Findlay, was indicted on multiple arson charges after a fire destroyed her residence in a trailer park outside of Genoa last November. Preliminary reports indicated that the fire was accidental, but evidence developed by the office of the State Fire Marshal revealed that the fire had been deliberately set.

Thomas Cousino, Genzman Rd., Oak Harbor, has been indicted on multiple sex offenses including Rape and Gross Sexual Imposition. The indictment accuses Cousino of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor under thirteen and on at least one occasion a minor under the age of ten. If convicted, Cousino could face life imprisonment.

Gregory Riggs, 2240 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Oak Harbor, has been charged with one count each of Burglary and Theft, after he reportedly entered a Port Clinton residence in January and took items. Officers of the Port Clinton Police Department later found property from the residence that had been pawned in another county.

Summonses have been issued for Hadley and Dress to make their initial appearance in the Ottawa County Court of Common Pleas on May 22, 2017. Warrants have been issued for all other individuals.

VanEerten noted that an indictment is merely a formal charge in the Common Pleas Court and does not denote guilt or innocence.