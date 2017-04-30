May 2 Primary: Phillips and Bacon

On Tuesday, May 2, Ottawa County’s only Primary Election will be run in Ward 3 in the City of Port Clinton. Democrats Kenneth A. Bacon, Sr. and incumbent Margaret J. Phillips are on the ballot to see who moves forward to the General Election Nov. 7, 2017. Only residents in Port Clinton’s Ward 3 can vote in the Primary Election.

Ward candidates in the General Election

There is one other contested race that will be on the General Election ballot for ward candidates in the City of Port Clinton.