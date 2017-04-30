May 2 Primary: Phillips and Bacon
On Tuesday, May 2, Ottawa County’s only Primary Election will be run in Ward 3 in the City of Port Clinton. Democrats Kenneth A. Bacon, Sr. and incumbent Margaret J. Phillips are on the ballot to see who moves forward to the General Election Nov. 7, 2017. Only residents in Port Clinton’s Ward 3 can vote in the Primary Election.
Ward candidates in the General Election
There is one other contested race that will be on the General Election ballot for ward candidates in the City of Port Clinton.
Ward 1
Democrat Beth Gillman, incumbent
Republican John Rich
Ward 2
Republican Brian Hild
Ward 3
Winner of the May 2 Primary
Ward 4
Democrat Gabe Below, incumbent
For more information about the Primary Election May 2 or the General Election Nov. 7, contact the Ottawa County Board of Elections office at 419-898-3071.
