A blueprint for paying it forward

Ryan Rosser, Heather Stouffer, Anne Colston, Director/Chef-Stacy Maple, Jeanne Morgan, and Sue Hejhal You never know what might happen when a group of dedicated individuals has a vision. That is the case as the concept for Bistro 163 began to take shape in 2015. It is one of 50 such community cafés that have sprung up across the country. This model addresses hunger issues in a dignified manner while providing an avenue for building relationships. “We are a ‘Pay-It-Forward’ restaurant,” says Stacy Maple, Bistro 163 Director/Executive Chef. “Everyone is welcome to eat a meal. Patrons pay as they are able and those who can pay more than the suggested price are encouraged to do so to help others enjoy a meal.” she added.

During their most recent grant cycle, the Ottawa County Community Foundation (OCCF) awarded Bistro 163 with a $2,000 grant from their unrestricted funds. “This grant helps provide meals to food insecure persons and families who come to the Bistro for a meal,” commented Tina Hablitzel, OCCF board member.

Chef Stacy, the only full time employee, plans the menus utilizing fresh food prepared from scratch, using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. “Our house created recipes are handcrafted with care and time and served to you by local volunteers. We couldn’t operate without the delightful volunteers from the community,” she emphasized. New volunteers can learn on the website bistro163.org

Joy Roth, OCCF Board president and Bistro volunteer

Even if you have visited the Bistro before, you’ll want to return to try some of the new items on their Spring/Summer menu which started after Easter.



Bistro 163 is open to the public, regardless of ability to pay, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday (with the addition of brunch items) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It is located in the Sutton Center at 1848 East Perry Street (St. Rt. 163) in Port Clinton. In addition to their regular hours, a community dinner is hosted on the second Monday of each month in the Sutton Center conference room from 5-7 p.m. They typically serve 150 to 200 people during these community gatherings.



The Community Foundation is proud to support non-profit organizations like Bistro 163 that are making important strides in our community to make it a better place to live and work.



The Ottawa County Community Foundation is a public charitable organization created in 1999 by the citizens of our community to improve the quality of life for those who live and work in the Ottawa County area. To learn more about the foundation or how you might start a named fund or scholarship, visit our website: ottawaccf.org.