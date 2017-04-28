Coast Guard stresses boating safety, distress signal awareness

The Coast Guard is reminding mariners to think safety first for the coming boating season following multiple reports of hundreds of red blinking lights on Lake Erie, most recently Tuesday evening.

The lights are actually from windmills located along the Canadian shoreline and can become visible if the atmospheric conditions are right.

While the Coast Guard encourages mariners to report potential sightings of distress, it is important for boaters to recognize the difference between the characteristics of a distress signal and other lights in the marine environment.