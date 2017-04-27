Local ceremony honors Vietnam veterans

But perhaps a ceremony honoring the men who paid the ultimate sacrifice on their nation's behalf can bring some sense of solace to their families, and that's what the Vietnam War Commemoration Celebration hoped to accomplish.

For those who lost loved ones during the Vietnam War, or any war for that matter, there will never be any real closure that can be achieved.

The event, which was held on Saturday at Camp Perry's Gary Anderson CMP Conference Center, honored local Vietnam veterans who lost their lives fighting to stop the spread of Communism in Asia. In addition to the chronic physical and psychological scars endured by the soldiers returning from war, the treatment they received only made things worse. Instead of being greeted with anything resembling appreciation, these men were often ridiculed and belittled, marking one of the nation's great sins. Events like this commemoration are held in an attempt to try and finally pay homage to the soldiers.

The war lasted with from 1955-75 dating back to the French invasion with heavy U.S. involvement occurring from '64 following President John F. Kennedy's assassination and after the Gulf of Tonkin incident to '75 when Saigon was captured by the North Vietnamese on April 30.

Over 58,000 Americans lost their lives during the war in addition to the 211,454 casualties. Nearly 3,100 Ohioans died, more than all but four states.

“This is a commemoration to say "thank you" and "welcome home" because they never had the welcome home that they receive today. When we came home in the '60s and '70s, we never got the recognition we do today," said Gary Cagle, who served in Vietnam as part of the Marine Corps and is now a member of the FW Post 8732 in Oak Harbor. "We’re doing five commemorations, this was No. 4. Every year, we invite a different county to go with us. It was Wood County this year. Our Veteran Service Office in Ottawa County came up with the idea.

"Every year, we announce the names of the deceased with their families there, and we always give them something different -- a thank-you letter, a pin and name plates on uniforms of military members. We do something different every year."

Cagle credited two other local Vietnam veterans, Genoa's Gary Truman, and Port Clinton's Ernie Hopkins, and Sara Toris and Jeni Biehler of the Ottawa County Veterans Service Office.

"I try to come up with a little speech every year. It is very emotional -- I am up there in my Marine Corps uniform, (and) it does get emotional. Ernie read a poem, and the Wood County representative who went through the tours in Iraq was there," said Cagle. "It’s emotional. We do it every year, and when they play 'Taps,' I still get emotional. I lost a very good friend in Vietnam, and when I think about that, I get emotional. Next year is our last year."

The man representing the Wood County Vietnam veterans was Sgt. Aaron Zdawczyk, who served in the Army National Guard and fought in Iraq before returning home and graduating from Bowling Green State University. He was there representing the 22 Wood County veterans who died in Vietnam. Seven Ottawa County residents -- Thomas Carstens, James Davenport, Clyde Enderle, David Kesterson, William Matthews, Jr., Glen Millinger and Antonio Ruiz -- lost their lives fighting the war.