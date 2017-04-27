Free tax preparation service saves Ottawa County residents over $76k

Another successful season of Free Tax Preparation has come to a close at Community Support Services of Ottawa County. The agency is pleased to report that this year’s annual goal to serve 300 taxpayers has been exceeded with a total of 382 free tax returns prepared at the site this year. Sandy Fandrich, VITA Site Coordinator said “We try to make filing taxes an easy experience and also offer recommendations for taxpayers who may have to pay the IRS. We strive to help taxpayers understand their tax return and also provide information about how they can take advantage of tax credits, avoid penalties and maximize their deductions.” The most frequently asked question presented this year was “Why are they taxing my Social Security?”

This is the 5th year the agency has been providing free tax preparation services for Ottawa County seniors and low-income families. The service is now integrated into the annual activities of the Outreach Program which helps individuals and families resolve difficult situations by providing guidance, access to community resources and limited financial assistance through the First Call for Help Fund. The Outreach program and free tax preparation service is entirely funded by The United Way of Ottawa County.

Ms. Fandrich stated that “Chatting with folks during the tax preparation process allows us to discover areas of need we can often help with. If someone is itemizing $3000 in medication costs and is interested in receiving free or reduced cost medications, we’re going to set a follow up appointment with them and try to get that money back into their pocket. If someone is counting on their tax refund to keep their utilities on, we’re going to direct them to an appropriate utility assistance program.”

Our purpose in our Ottawa County communities is to help people in whatever way we can with any information and resources available. Together with the AARP Free Tax Preparation services provided at the Ida Rupp Public Library, we estimate about 800 free tax returns are prepared annually between the two locations saving our residents thousands of dollars each year.

Information about the Free Tax Preparation program, making donations to First Call for Help and learning about other services offered through the Community Support Services Outreach program can be obtained by calling 419-734-9494, visiting the Sutton Center office, visiting the agency website at cssottawa.org or calling United Way 2-1-1.