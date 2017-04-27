Land Stewardship Workshop

The Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District in cooperation with the Ohio Division of Wildlife; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and USDA, invite high school students to a one day workshop Field Skills for Future Land Stewards: Wildlife Management. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 7, at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, located in Oak Harbor, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

During this workshop, 20 high school students will get a chance to spend a day out in the field with different wildlife professionals and learn what it is they do. In the morning the students will participate in wildlife surveying, wildlife law enforcement and wildlife trapping. During lunch there will be an open discussion with many professionals from all aspects of Wildlife Management as well as a presentation on Magee Marsh. After lunch, weather permitting, they will have an opportunity to go up in an Ohio Department of Natural Resources helicopter, and assist graduate students with their research projects.

“I see this as an opportunity for students with a career interest in conservation to get their feet wet in the realms of Wildlife Management,” said Becky Simpson, Education Specialist for the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District. “If you have attended our Day on the Wildside in the past and would like to learn more in-depth field techniques, then this is a great workshop for you.”

Participants will want to bring waders or old tennis shoes, a change of clothes (just in case), binoculars or cameras and an appetite (lunch is included). Participants must be in high school starting the 2017 school year. Cost to attend Field Skills for Future Land Stewards: Wildlife Management is $20 and is limited to 20 participants. Those interested in attending, call 419-898-1595 or visit ottawaswcd.com.