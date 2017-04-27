OCCF launches scholarship for entrepreneurs

Ottawa County Community Foundation, Inc. (OCCF) is announcing the availability of a new scholarship established to support entrepreneurship, free enterprise, and innovation. Burton D. Morgan Entrepreneurial Scholarships will be awarded to students at the adult or collegiate level based on their entrepreneurial spirit and desire to succeed. This scholarship was recently created by the OCCF with funds received from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation.

Adam Pendleton, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, from the Marblehead area, was the first recipient of this newly initiated scholarship. Adam’s career actually started in elementary school when he learned the farrier trade from his father. He worked as a farrier throughout high school and college at The Ohio State University, College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Pendleton is an equine veterinarian, so the skills he attained as a farrier together with his veterinary training make him unique as a practitioner. Worldwide, only a handful of veterinarians are also certified as a Journeyman Farrier.

With assistance from this scholarship, Dr. Pendleton will study at the Chi Institute of Chinese Medicine in Reddick, Florida to become a certified equine acupuncturist. “Equine acupuncture is a growing field,” said Dr. Pendleton. “Gaining this expertise will help me expand my practice and become an even more versatile practitioner to serve my equine clients.”

“This scholarship aims to assist entrepreneurs gain needed skills and training to become successful as an entrepreneur,” said OCCF scholarship chairman, Dave Slosser. Interested individuals may access the scholarship application on the Foundation’s website, ottawaccf.org. Applicants must be a resident of Ottawa County, Ohio or an individual who is opening a business or currently has a business in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Community Foundation is a public charitable organization created in 1999 by the citizens of our community to improve the quality of life for those who live and work in the Ottawa County area. To learn more about the foundation or how you might start a named fund or scholarship, visit our website: ottawaccf.org.