Ottawa County Family and Children First Council presents the Ottawa County Family Fun Fair on April 29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bataan Memorial Elementary School, 525 Sixth St., Port Clinton.

This year’s theme of the fair will be TROLLS and every child will leave the fair with TROLL hair! This year’s special guest is Buckley from Buckeye’s Ohio Health Plan.

The free event includes activities for children, a photo cube booth, information on services for families and free food. For more information contact Margaret Osborne, FCFC Coordinator at 567-262-3141.