Community Chorus to perform for the Fourth of July

If you love to sing and love to celebrate the Fourth of July, then join the community Voices of Freedom Chorus. Mr. Gregory Fox is directing the chorus. Accompanists are Bonnie Daniels and John Wallrabenstein. There are seven rehearsals, on Wednesdays, beginning May 17 through June 28 from 7-9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church, on the corner of Second Street and Adams Street, Port Clinton.

The concert will be 7 p.m. in Trinity United Methodist Church on July 4th, followed by the Independence Day fireworks display. The choir is open to all singers. Call 419-734-1239 to register for the chorus, or at the sign-in desk at the first rehearsal on May 17.