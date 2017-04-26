Telltales: Kiwanis help raise money to fight opiate addiction

The Port Clinton Kiwanis Club is holding their second annual Auction event at Port Clinton Yacht Club on Saturday, April 29, starting at 6 p.m. Last year, they raised over $25,000 to help make the Flagship All Access Playground at Lakeview Park a reality. This year, they hope to fund a special speaker to our local schools to speak to the heroin/opiate crisis in Ottawa County. The idea is to make a dent in the demand for opiates by educating our young people to the incredible dangers of drug use. Kathy Euller of Oak Harbor is this week’s winner in our “Find Wylie” contest. She wins two free tickets to Cedar Point. Kathy was selected from 158 entries having found Wylie hiding in the ad for Spring Fling on page 7A in last week’s Beacon. Each week we hide Wylie Walleye in an ad and our readers, when one of them finds him, can either bring in a contest entry cut out of the paper or log onto our website, thebeacon.net, and let us know where he is, thus entering, and possibly winning the contest.

I spent much of last week, Wednesday through Sunday, at the Association of Free Community Newspapers Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. The highlight was the opening events of their 2-week celebration of Derby Week. They featured a 6-hour air show with some very entertaining flying stunts, followed by the largest fireworks display in North America over the Ohio River. So much has changed in our business over the last 30 plus years, just like every other kind of business. However, our core philosophy has remained the same…delivering YOU a community newspaper filled with “hyper-local” news and information, FREE so that your weekly package is paid for by our advertising customers. If you enjoy reading The Beacon every week, please don’t thank me, thank those advertisers with your patronage.



Saturday night, the Kiwanis Foundation of Port Clinton is holding its major fundraiser of the year, “Starry Starry Night” Live and Silent Auction at Port Clinton Yacht Club starting at 6:30 p.m. Last year, the local Kiwanians successfully raised over $25,000 for the Flagship All Access Playground at Lakeview Park. This year’s event proceeds will go to The STARR PROJECT, an effort to bring in some powerful speakers who will address all of the schools and students in Ottawa County on the crisis level dangers of drug use and addiction. They have coordinated with the Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Livorchik, Common Pleas Judge Bruce Winters, Municipal Court Judge Fritz Hany and Prosecutor James Van Eerten on this important community need. Please go and be generous. The charge for the event is $20 per person, and can be purchased from any Kiwanian, including myself here at The Beacon office.



Kiwanis will also be hosting the annual Community Health Screening at Magruder Hospital on Saturday morning, May 6 starting at 6:30. The price of this event is very reasonable and you will receive a very comprehensive blood screening which will tell you what’s wrong with you, and what’s right! Call Magruder for an appointment, 419-734-3131 and ask for Rachel Fall. She is very nice.



The Beacon has always attempted to stay one step ahead of technology over the years, although we were a little behind on desktop publishing back in the 80s! Anyway, when we attended a regional newspaper conference in Gettysburg, PA, at the end of March, we met with a Texas company that specializes in the development of Mobile Apps. The owner of the company did a little research and learned that our area, as a popular resort area along the shores of Lake Erie, didn’t have an information app about our area. So, we decided to pick up the ball and run with it. Our hope is that it will be up and available in early May, just in time for the bulk of the spring and summer season. We’ll let you know more as get further into the development.



We are continuing our Coffee with the Editor sessions every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at Rosie’s in downtown Port Clinton. We have been having great community conversation, and the primary purpose is to discuss possible news items that YOU think should be covered in The Beacon. See you there.



