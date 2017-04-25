Danbury Township Dog Show

The Danbury Township Board of Trustees will hold their fourth annual Blue Ribbon Dog Show on Sunday, May 21, at Bark until Dark off-leash Dog Park located at 310 Bridge Road. Everything for the event has been donated and all proceeds will be given to the Humane Society of Ottawa County.

Blue ribbons will be awarded in each of the following categories:

• Best dog name

• Cutest dog

• Best dog outfit

• Biggest dog

• Smallest dog

• Most awesome tail

• Most unusual mixed breed

• Prettiest color

• Best of Show

This year’s judges are Kathryn Dale, Danbury Township Zoning and Planning Administrator AICP; Jim Sass, Ottawa County Commissioner; and Bailey VanKirk, artist and owner of Desdemona’s Art Gallery.

Registration will take place from 1-1:45 p.m. and judging begins promptly at 2 p.m. The entry fee is $10 per dog. The show is open to anyone whose dog is licensed and vaccinated. Donations of dog or cat supplies for the Humane Society will be greatly appreciated.

There will be a raffle for prizes totaling over $1000. Tickets for the raffle are $5. Prizes include: a wifi thermostat, two one year service agreements from Bayside Comfort, a mounted print of the Marblehead Lighthouse by Dianne Rozak titled Lost in the Fog, a gift certificate for dog grooming from East Harbor Pooch Parlor and a gift certificate for dog grooming from Noah’s Bark Doggie Spa in Sandusky, tote bags from The Marblehead Bank, a gift basket from Bailey VanKirk of Desdemona’s Art Gallery and two one day passes from Lakeside Chautauqua.

A link to the dog park rules can be found on the homepage of the township’s site danburytownship.com. Parking for the show is available at Bayside Comfort next to the dog park and at The Marblehead Bank across the street. Questions should be directed to Dianne Rozak at 419-798-4071 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .