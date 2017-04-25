April Showers Event

Mary’s Blossom Shoppe has generously donated items to be raffled off on May 1 to benefit Joyful Connections. The array of items is valued to be over $200.

Items include:

• Manual weavers, Susan Winget Wings and Blossoms Bell Pull

• Galleria Banana Leaf Automatic Folding Umbrella

• Regal Bell Flower Solar Stake

• Lydia Rose Necklace

• Ebb and Flow Tea Clove Sage Aloe Candle

• Two’s Company Scarf

• Tozai Malachite Inlay 4x6 Frame

• Meravic Wreath

Tickets can be purchased at Mary’s Blossom Shoppe throughout the month of April. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Ask for tickets at the counter. Mary’s Blossom Shoppe is located at 125 N. Madison, Port Clinton.

Joyful Connections is a local non-profit helping children and families facing crisis situations. Joyful Connections exists to minimize the negative impact on children experiencing challenging family situations by providing safe, secure and nurturing opportunities for families to spend time together.