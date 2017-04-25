Kosanka still racing at 80

Thirty five years ago Bob Kosanka took his half ton Chevy truck to Summit Motorsports Park to race. Knowing his wife, Carol, wouldn’t approve, his children, Don, Jake and Tracie, kept their dad’s secret for two years.

Tracie and Don followed in their dad’s footsteps (or tire tracks, if you will) by getting into racing. They started racing ’69 Camaros. Bob climbed into the driver’s seat of Tracie’s Camaro and stayed there for 17 years before buying the ’63 Chevy II Nova he has today.

Bob continues to race with Don, who now has a dragster, as well as Don’s son, AJ, who also has a dragster. The three raced together in September at the Ten Grand Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park. Bob watches his son and grandson work on their dragsters with pride.

Bob, who is soon turning 80, will also be celebrating 61 years of marriage with Carol. Bob was named the 2011 Sportsman of the Year at Summit Motorsports Park and was the 2015 grand marshal for the Quick Fuel Technology Halloween Classic presented by Harland Sharp.

Bob, who resides in Oak Harbor, was honored this past weekend at Howey’s House of Blues for his many years in racing.