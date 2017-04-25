Pathway Inclusion holding second annual Wheel-a-thon

Pathway Inclusion Center, alongside title sponsor RFS Charitable Foundation, is hosting their second annual Wheel-a-thon on Saturday, May 6, at Lakeview Park. The event will kick off with a lap around the park to raise awareness and acceptance for all abilities. Then there will be face painting, a DJ, a silent auction, raffles, games and more.

The first 75 children or individuals with disabilities will receive a swag bag full of toys, resources, books and gift cards. There are still a few sway bags left.

To register, visit runsignup.com/race/OH/PortClinton/pathwaywheelathon. Registration is $20 per person and all proceeds go towards opening an inclusive care center in Port Clinton.

For more information on Pathway Inclusion Center, visit pathwayinclusion.org.