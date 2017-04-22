International Migratory Bird Day at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area May 13

The Friends of Magee Marsh Association, in cooperation with the ODNR Division of Wildlife, recently completed renovations to the 25-year-old Magee Marsh boardwalk, after conducting a campaign to raise more than $300,000 for the project. Renovations, including replacing decking and rails, stabilizing the observation tower, and other improvements occurred over a three-year period. “The Division of Wildlife is very appreciative of the Friends of Magee Marsh for taking on this project and ensuring the use of the boardwalk for future wildlife enthusiasts to enjoy,” says Scott Butterworth, Wildlife District Two Manager.

Wildlife watchers and enthusiasts are invited to attend a ceremony celebrating International Migratory Bird Day and the completion of the boardwalk renovation project at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, 13229 West State Route 2, Oak Harbor. Upon entering the wildlife area, visitors should proceed north to the lakefront parking lots. The ODNR Division of Wildlife’s tent, where the ceremony will be held, is located at the west entrance to the boardwalk.

The ceremony is co-sponsored by the Friends of Magee Marsh Association and the ODNR Division of Wildlife. Guests will hear short presentations from Susie Vance, Assistant Chief for the ODNR Division of Wildlife and Sandy Burris, President of Friends of Magee Marsh, as well as, partake in the unveiling of a new donor sign.

Always the second Saturday in May, International Migratory Bird Day celebrates the importance of stopover sites, such as Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, which are places where birds can stop to rest and refuel on their long journey between breeding and non-breeding locations.

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area is recognized as one of the nation’s premier birding destinations. Each May an estimated 80,000 visitors from across the county come to Magee Marsh to witness the spectacle of spring migration. Magee Marsh and the surrounding areas offer thousands of acres along western Lake Erie ideal for wildlife viewing.

The Friends of Magee Marsh Association, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to preserving the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and the Sportsmen’s Migratory Bird Center.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all.