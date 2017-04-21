Television and electronics recycling collection

On Saturday, April 22, the Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste District is sponsoring the Television & Electronics recycling collection. The event is open to Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca County residents, including all residents of Bellevue and Fostoria. This collection is for District residents only. Materials from businesses will NOT be accepted.

Ottawa County

Ottawa County Fairgrounds, West St. Rt. 163, Oak Harbor

Sandusky County

Sandusky County Fairgrounds, north parking lot, 712 North St., Fremont

Seneca County

Seneca County Fairgrounds, south entrance, Co. Rd. 594, Tiffin

Residents will be charged to recycle standard glass tube (CRT) televisions ONLY. The fee associated with the service reflects a portion of the District’s cost. To determine the size of your television, measure your screen diagonally from corner to corner.

Fees for televisions are as follows:

• TV’s 24” & smaller - $2

• TV’s 25” & larger - $3

• Flat screen LCD or plasma TV’s and glass (CRT) computer monitors – No Charge

• ATTENTION: NO LONGER ACCEPTING ANY TYPE OF CONSOLE OR PROJECTION SCREEN TV’S.

Additional materials that will be accepted at no charge include most electronic items like flat screen LCD and plasma televisions, computer monitors, computers and anything that plugs into a computer, cell phones, radios, DVD and VCR players, telephones etc. In previous years the District has collected any item with a cord. This year, our contractor has made changes on what can be accepted. The District can no longer accept any type of console or projection screen TV’s and will not accept glass tubes that have been removed from the TV. In addition, household non-electronic items like toaster ovens, vacuum cleaners and electric lamps will no longer be accepted. A complete listing of materials that are accepted and not accepted will be listed on the TV & Electronics page on the District’s website at www.recycleoss.org.

All electronics will be processed in the U.S. and Canada and all plastics, metals, and leaded and non-leaded glass materials will be recycled. Additionally, lead and mercury will be removed domestically and handled under U.S. or Canadian regulations.

A full-time option for television and electronics recycling is available through Best Buy store locations. Televisions accepted in the store, for a $25 charge include: CRT televisions 32" and less, portable TV's and flat panel LCD, Plasma or LED televisions that are smaller than 50" (limit of 2 TV’s per household per day). Other televisions including tube TV's larger than 32", all console units, and projection screen TV's can be recycled through Best Buy's "pick-up program". There will be a charge for this service, however, if a television is being replaced the old TV will be removed from your home for $14.99. Electronics are also accepted for recycling (e.g. - computers, cameras, phones). When recycling electronics in a Best Buy store location, a limit of three items will be accepted per household per day. For detailed information about Best Buy's recycling program go to www.bestbuy.com and type the word "recycling" in the search box. From the recycling program page, you will be able to choose the product to get specific recycling program details. This program is not offered to businesses and organizations.

For general recycling information, District recycling collections and events log onto the OSS Solid Waste District's website at www.recycleoss.org. You can also join us on Facebook by searching: Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Green Recycling Scene and hitting the like button on our page. Follow us on Twitter by searching: OSS Solid Waste @Aim2BGreen. For more information call the District's main office at 419-334-7222 or toll-free at 1-888-850-7224.

The Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste Management District was created under HB 592, which required counties to form single or multi-county solid waste districts. The District has developed a solid waste plan which ensures disposal capacity. The District also sponsors waste reduction, recycling and reuse programs designed to meet recycling goals. The District’s Board of Directors includes the Boards of Commissioners in Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca Counties.