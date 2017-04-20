Oak Harbor Fireworks Fund Reverse Raffle

The Oak Harbor Chamber Foundation will be holding a Reverse Raffle to raise funds for the fireworks show in downtown Oak Harbor. The raffle will be held May 6 at the Community Market VFW Memorial Hall on Main Street.

Tickets are $50 with a chance to win the top prize of $2500. Over $4000 total in cash and prizes will be given away, plus there will be a raffle to win a new queen sized bed (over $5000 retail) donated by Harbor Mattress.