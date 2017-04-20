Oak Harbor Fireworks Fund Reverse Raffle
The Oak Harbor Chamber Foundation will be holding a Reverse Raffle to raise funds for the fireworks show in downtown Oak Harbor. The raffle will be held May 6 at the Community Market VFW Memorial Hall on Main Street.
Tickets are $50 with a chance to win the top prize of $2500. Over $4000 total in cash and prizes will be given away, plus there will be a raffle to win a new queen sized bed (over $5000 retail) donated by Harbor Mattress.
Only 200 tickets will be sold for the event. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction (including a signed Archie Griffin jersey, overnight stays at Holiday Inn Frenchquarter and Maumee Bay State Lodge, gift certificates and more), raffles, sideboards and a cash bar.
Additional tickets may be purchased by calling or stopping into the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce where cash, check and credit cards can be accepted. RSVPs for dinner are due by April 28. You must be 21 to attend, need not be present to win.
