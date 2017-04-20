Making the Port Clinton Lighthouse famous

Port Clinton now has one of the most photogenic lighthouses on the Great Lakes. The Ottawa County Museum is hoping to make it also the most photographed lighthouse on the Great Lakes. The museum is featuring an exhibit of photos of the lighthouse by either amateur or professional photographers. This exhibit was inspired by the large number of excellent photos that individuals post on Facebook. Because not everyone has access to Facebook, the museum will display submitted photos as an exhibit for everyone to see, free of charge.

The first photo in the exhibit has been submitted by Clair Jeremy, whose grandfather saved the lighthouse from destruction in the early 1950s. Those who wish to participate may submit one or two prints, 4”x6” or 5”x7," to the museum. Digital photos cannot be accepted. Each photo will be placed in a frame and hung in the exhibit with the name of the photographer. An exhibit form is available in the museum or at the Ida Rupp Public Library.

Photographers may submit photos of either the lighthouse in its natural setting or a selfie with the lighthouse in the background. The photos will remain on display until the lighthouse festival on August 5th.

Show off your lighthouse! The Ottawa County Museum is located at 126 West Third St., Port Clinton, and is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays until Memorial Day. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the museum is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Visitors may make an appointment any time with the curator, Peggy Debien, at 419-732-1039. Admission is free.