Support your organization at the Walleye Festival

Main Street Port Clinton’s Walleye Festival Committee would like to send out an invitation to volunteer at the 37th annual Walleye Festival over Memorial Day weekend. The committee is inviting non-profit organizations to raise money for their organization or any business who would like to raise money for their favorite charity by bartending in the Entertainment Tent over the weekend. Organizations can run a 50/50 during their time and also receive all tips at the bar.

This is a great way to generate extra funds for an organization or charity while having an enjoyable time at the Walleye Festival. The committee encourages organizations to invite family and friends to come down and support you.