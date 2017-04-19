ODOT construction update

Through May, lane restrictions are possible on SR 2 over Gypsum Road for bridge work. Additional lane restrictions may be announced in the fall. Project complete: November. All work is weather permitting.

State Route 51: Pavement Repair *WORK RESUMED MONDAY*

Effective Monday, April 17, through June, lane restrictions are possible on SR 51, between SR 163 and SR 579, for pavement repairs. Project complete: June. All work is weather permitting.

State Route 53: Resurfacing and Bridge Work *UPDATE*

Through September, lane restrictions are possible on SR 53, between Sandusky/Ottawa county line and SR 2, for resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Additionally, lane restrictions are possible on the SR 53 bridge over SR 2 for bridge work. Effective Wednesday, April 19, through Friday, April 21, lane restrictions are possible on SR 2 under SR 53, for bridge work. Project complete: September. All work is weather permitting.

State Route 358: Pavement Repairs and Chip Sealing

Through June, daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., lane restrictions are possible on SR 358, between SR 163 and SR 2, for pavement repairs. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Project complete: July. All work is weather permitting.