Tiki Warriors hosting Frozen Party

The Tiki Warriors Relay for Life Team is hosting a Frozen Party on Saturday, June 17, from 2-4 p.m. during the 2017 American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Ottawa County event at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for $5 each. The party is limited to 75 children.

The party includes refreshments, snacks, a coloring contest, games, raffle baskets and goodie bags. Plus, a meet and greet with Elsa and Anna from the Gabby’s Once Upon A Time Princess Parties. Tickets are available until June 10 or until sold out.

For tickets, contact Kimberley Gaeth at 419-706-7431 or Tami Coppes at 419-270-2194. Tiki Warrior members will also be at the Community Market in Oak Harbor on April 22 selling tickets if the tickets are not already sold out.

Proceeds from the Frozen Party will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Ottawa County.