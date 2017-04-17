Wylie Walleye Foundation donates $500 to PCHS Key Club

In 1999, then Walleye Drop Committee member and Kiwanian, Volita "Vee" Reifsnyder, established the community partnership between the PCHS Key Club and the Walleye Drop. The Key Club is one of the Kiwanis International Leadership Programs. Each year, Key Club members assist during the children’s version of the Walleye Drop.

The Kids’ Drop features entertainment, snacks, games and activities for all the minnows who might have an early bed time. Attendees countdown the clock to 6 p.m. when a smaller, stuffed version of the group's mascot, Wylie Walleye, is lowered into the sea of excited children below. A feature of the 2016/2017 Kids’ Drop was a visit by African Safari Wildlife Park educational staff and animals, including a Burmese Python. The group will return for the 2017/2018 Kids’ Drop.

Such a large celebration, in a small town like Port Clinton, would not be possible without the hard word of dedicated volunteers. The PCHS Key Club students once again showed leadership skills, and their commitment to community involvement by assisting at the Kids’ Drop.

"Our group works hard to create a fun, family-friendly event and we couldn't do it without the support of our volunteers and sponsors,” said Lauren Schubach, Walleye Drop Committee Chair.

The Walleye Drop event features an iconic, 20-foot, fabricated Walleye that is hoisted three-stories in the air then lowered as the clock, and the crowd, counts down to midnight. The event also features family-friendly activities, food and merchandise vendors, music, and a fireworks show. Events are free thanks to grants, donations, and community sponsorships. Each year a portion of the profit is donated back into the community, with the rest going towards the next Walleye Drop.

This past New Year’s countdown was Wylie’s twentieth in Port Clinton, and it was the biggest celebration to date. The group is already planning Wylie’s twenty-first celebration less than nine months away.

More information about the Walleye Drop can be found at WylieWalleyeFoundation.com, by visiting the Wylie Walleye Foundation Facebook page or by following Wylie Walleye on Twitter and Instagram.