Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District is announcing its spring fish sale. Area pond owners have an opportunity to stock their ponds with fish through this convenient and low cost program until Friday, May 12. The fish are supplied by Fender’s Fish Hatchery, Baltic, OH. Their tank truck with aerator will distribute the ordered fish on Tuesday, May 23, in the afternoon.

Fish available are: bluegill, channel catfish, fathead minnows, largemouth bass, yellow perch, redear sunfish and white amur. White amur, more commonly known as grass carp, members of the minnow family have been reported to attain weights in excess of 100 pounds and to live up to 15 years. They bear little resemblance to the common carp. Although cultured in Asia as a source of food, the sterile white amur is primarily used in the United States to control aquatic vegetation. Leafy, rooted aquatic plants, such as pondweed and coontail, are the preferred food of these fish. Lacking these, they will consume floating duckweed, green algae and even cattails.

All fish must be preordered and prepaid. To receive an order form, call the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District office at 419-898-1595, visit at 240 W. Lake St., Oak Harbor, or visit ottawaswcd.com.