Walleye Festival advance ride tickets now on sale

Advance ride tickets for the 2017 Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival are now available. Each ride ticket is $40 and good for the entire Walleye Festival weekend. The Walleye Festival will run from Thursday, May 25, to Monday, May 29, at Waterworks Park along the shores of beautiful Lake Erie. Quantities are limited so buy early. Each advance ride ticket enters the ticket holder to win an iPod. Two iPods will be given away. Deadline to purchase advance ride tickets is Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m.

Checks can be made payable to Main Street Port Clinton. Advance ride tickets can be purchased at the Port Clinton Chamber located at 110 Madison Street and Great Lakes Popcorn located at 60 Madison Street in downtown Port Clinton.