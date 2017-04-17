The Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Committee along with the Ottawa County Veterans Service Office and several Service Organizations is excited to announce the fourth annual Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony on Saturday, April 22, at the Gary Anderson CMP Conference Center located at Camp Perry. This day will honor not only our Vietnam veterans from Ottawa County but Wood County as well.

This day, which is nationally celebrated on March 29, is set aside to acknowledge the brave service men and women who served during the Vietnam War. It is a “Welcome Home” and Thank You for Your Service” tribute that is well deserved and long overdue to all those who wore the great cloth of our nation while serving at home or abroad. The day will entail an opening ceremony, musical entertainment, complimentary meal, several informational booths, military items, and much more.



The day will include breakfast being served from 9-9:45 a.m. and an opening ceremony beginning at 10 a.m., guest speakers, musical entertainment, informational booths, and military item displays.

The public is invited to celebrate, honor, and welcome home our Vietnam veterans.



For more information committee members can be contacted through the Ottawa County Veterans Service Office at 419-898-2089 or by visiting the office located at 8444 W. SR 163, Oak Harbor.